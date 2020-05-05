Visakhapatnam: Adivasis seek 100% quota in posts in schedule areas

Visakhapatnam: The Joint Action Committee for Protection of Rights of Adivasis (JAC) organised one-day protest here on Tuesday against the recent Supreme Court judgment quashing the GO No 3 which provided 100 per cent reservation to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates in the posts of teachers in schools in the Schedule 5 areas.



The protest, coinciding with the death anniversary of Adivasi freedom fighter Marri Kamayya, was held at Lochaliputtu village in Paderu mandal. JAC representatives called for a resolution by the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) in favour of 100 per cent reservation for STs in the Scheduled Areas. They wanted the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of the judgment by a larger bench.

The JAC wanted Parliament to frame and pass legislation reserving 100 per cent of all posts in all sectors in the Scheduled Areas for Adivasis.

Among those who participated in the protest were JAC convener Ramarao Dora, Girijan Teachers Welfare Sangham state president Ch Srinivas Padal, All India Girijan Employees Association general secretary S Simhachalam, S Poornachandra Rao of the ST Teachers Association and State president of the Girijan Employees Association M Seshadri.