Visakhapatnam: Bio-toilets installed in ECoR

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway has completed 100 per cent installation of bio-toilets in trains as part of the 'Swachha Rail, Swachha Bharat' campaign.

This mechanism of bio-toilets is very helpful in sustainable management of solid waste. About 3,247 coaches in ECoR were fitted with eco-friendly bio-toilets. Of them, 2,534 Integral Coach Factory coaches and 713 Linke Hofmann Busch coaches get the new toilets.

This will help to maintain the railway tracks clean. Also protect tracks from corrosion, reduce the maintenance cost of railway assets and improve safety of train operation. East Coast Railway has also improved the functioning of bio-toilets by introducing the Venturi system concept, which ensures proper cross ventilation in the toilets.

This apart, litter bins are provided in each toilet fitted with bio-tanks to avoid dumping of waste into the toilets.