Visakhapatnam: Gas exposure could have long-term problems

Visakhapatnam: Styrene gas leak which resulted in 11 deaths and 300 people falling sick is an inflammable liquid that is used in the manufacture of polystyrene plastics, fiberglass, rubber and latex. Styrene, a colourless liquid with a sweet smell primarily used in the production of polystyrene plastics and resins, could prove fatal depending on the extent of inhaling. Doctors say long-term exposure could affect the central nervous system and also lead to cancer. The symptoms depend on the degree of exposure and include hearing loss, headache, fatigue and difficulty in concentrating.

IMA State Secretary Dr Sanjeev Singh Yadav says, "The effects could be short-term and long-term, depending on the exposure. In the short-term exposure to styrene could cause irritation to the eyes, skin and nose and long-term it could affect the central nervous system and kidney. In some cases, it could lead to cancer." The effect is not just on the body but could have an adverse impact on the mental frame, say psychologists. Continuous problems of fatigue, hearing loss and difficulty in doing daily chores could lead to depression.

Dr Madhavan, a psychologist, says, "People who are exposed to the gas and develop skin problems take a long time to be cured. Several people exposed to the Bhopal gas tragedy are still suffering from depression." According to the US National Institutes of Health, gastrointestinal and respiratory effects, headache, depression, fatigue, hearing loss and problem in concentrating could be long-term issues. As per the US-based Environment Protection Agency (EPA), short-term exposure to the substance can result in respiratory problems, irritation in the eyes, damage to eyesight, irritation in the mucous membrane, and gastrointestinal issues.

Long-term exposure could drastically affect the central nervous system and lead to other related problems like peripheral neuropathy. It could also lead to cancer and depression in some cases. In cases of pregnant women, possibility of abortion is also not ruled out. However, the EPA notes that there is no sufficient evidence despite several epidemiology studies indicating there may be an association between styrene exposure and an increased risk of leukemia and lymphoma.