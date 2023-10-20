Visakhapatnam: GVMC council meeting witnesses heated debate

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Council meeting on Wednesday witnessed heated arguments between the members of ruling party and Opposition on several issues.

The Opposition party members insisted during the discussion that the streetlights are not lit properly during nights in their wards.

Although the members of YSRCP tried to explain that everything was fine, the members of Opposition parties did not agree with them.

GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma gave an explanation and said that if the existing streetlight maintenance agency failed to meet the conditions mentioned in the agreement, it would be cancelled. He said a notice was already served to the agency in this regard.

Opposition party members pointed out that there were plans to issue a number of TDRs to benefit the ruling party leaders in the city to allot Rs 3,500 crore.

Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav objected to the approval of council to spend Rs 10 crore for a road at one place in Bheemunipatnam constituency. The other party members expressed anger over the move. Responding to them, Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao explained that since Visakhapatnam is going to become the executive capital, everything needs to be developed. Irrespective of the parties, all members were asked to cooperate for the development works.

As part of the agenda points, officials said the graveyards in all the wards would be developed in the next three months.

TDP members Gandham Srinivasa Rao, Palla Srinivasa Rao, JSP corporator Kandula Nagaraju and Peela Srinivasa Rao demanded equal development across the GVMC wards.

CPI and CPM corporators AJ Stalin and B Gangarao pointed out that filling new posts in various departments on an outsource basis without considering the families of those, who died during the corona pandemic is not appropriate.

As all the items were approved one after the other, the Opposition party members, including the TDP, BJP, Jana Sena, CPI and CPM members protested at the Mayor’s podium displaying placards.