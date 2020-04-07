Visakhapatnam: He listens to his conscience

Visakhapatnam: At a time when most employees have bid adieu to their workplaces and prefer working from home, A Naga Ravi Shankar, a hearing-impaired, travels all the way from Marepalle village, Devarapalle mandal to King George Hospital lab to attend to his duties.

A lab assistant by profession, Naga Ravi Shankar reaches the KGH lab, by his two-wheeler 20 minutes ahead of the duty time scheduled on alternate days. But why 20 minutes before? "It is the most crucial period and being on time is the least thing that one could do in times of emergency," he expresses through sign language.

Armed with mask and gloves, the lab assistant expresses that he is glad to extend support to his team. "My presence means a lot to them. Though my parents at times discourage me from travelling a long-distance during lockdown and working in the lab which makes me more susceptible, I feel it is my responsibility to render my service at the critical juncture," the 26-year-old communicates to The Hans India. His access to bus came to a grinding halt ever since the lockdown came into force.

Oblivious to the rising concerns of coronavirus positive cases in the district, Naga Ravi Shankar makes sure that his work does not get affected in any manner. "Initially, we were bit reluctant to allow our son to travel the distance from our village. But he convinced us pretty well, laying emphasis that his work also falls under emergency services," say A Kotipalli Naidu and Kanna Thalli, parents of Naga Ravi Shankar.

Intermediate topper, Naga Ravi Shankar gained work experience at Vaisakhi Diagnostics for a couple of years. "Under the guidance of the then District Collector N Yuvaraj, my son was also able to complete skill development programme in Hyderabad and find placement as lab assistant," adds the father.

In addition to his work, Naga Ravi Shankar also assists his neighbours in providing treatment to those affected with snake bite. He concludes that he is proud to be part of the emergency services. Soon, the lab assistant will extend his support to the lab team on a daily basis instead of alternate days.