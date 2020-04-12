Visakhapatnam: HRF calls for revocation of anaesthetist's suspension

Visakhapatnam: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) urges the State government to revoke the suspension of anaesthetist Sudhakar Rao at the Narsipatnam Area Hospital Sudhakar Rao and withdraw the criminal case registered against him.

The government has suspended Sudhakar Rao on April 8 and a criminal complaint was lodged against him for revealing the non-availability of N95 masks in the 150-bed Area Hospital. The act of suspension and booking of a case against a senior government medical officer is an expression of intolerance, according to HRF district president secretary M Sarat and AP State general secretary K Sudha.

There is an acute shortage of N95 masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the world and more so in Andhra Pradesh, they pointed out. "Across the world, doctors who are in the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 are facing grave consequences because of this shortage. Many in our country have tested positive for the coronavirus and been quarantined. Thus, there is an element of truth in Dr Sudhakar Rao's apprehension," they said.

It appears from a viewing of the video clippings, that Dr Rao's intemperate remarks are spontaneous and not premeditated. The government ought to show empathy for such doctors instead of penalising them for their expression of anguish. "The pandemic can only be tackled by a collective and concerted effort from all quarters of society including the Central and State governments, civic administration, doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers, police, media and the public at large.

Such a commendable effort is indeed happening in the State. In this shared effort, it is doctors who are at the forefront often putting their lives at stake. The medical fraternity would be completely demoralised by such a vindictive measure. Not just that, there is the danger of the truth becoming a casualty in such circumstances. People will be scared to divulge vital information that is the need of the hour. We need whistle blowers during such times more than ever," the members of the forum felt.