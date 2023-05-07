Visakhapatnam: It’s a long wait for gas leak victims as assurances remain unfulfilled

Visakhapatnam : The shadows of the gory incident that happened three years back haunt residents of Venkatapuram and neighbouring colonies.

When people in the area felt choked as the toxic styrene monomer vapour leaked at LG Polymers on May 7, 2020, killing more than 12 persons and leaving many hospitalised, survivors of the incident say that it did leave an impact on them longer than they had ever imagined. At a time when things fell apart, the assurances made by the state government did come as a blessing in disguise for the victims. They included a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to kin of those killed in the incident, Rs 10 lakh each to the victims treated in the hospital on ventilator support and Rs 25,000 to those who underwent treatment.

Although a majority of the assurances made were met, residents express concern over unkept promises that affect their quality of life. They say that the proposal to facilitate a multi-speciality hospital did not take shape.

Back then, setting up of RO plants, organising medical camps at frequent intervals were some of the other assurances the government made. But, residents say that they are yet to be implemented. G Srinu, a resident of Venkatapuram, says, “After the incident, the government did not fulfil its assurances. Back then, some of the locals staged a protest against the management of the LG Polymers. Though the police registered cases against the protesters then, the cases are yet to be withdrawn.”

The disbursement of compensation began post the gas leak incident. But despite several victims adding to the list on various parameters later, some of them keep visiting the officials as they are yet to receive compensation. “More than 300 people who have been added to the list are yet to receive compensation,” says B Venkata Rao, secretary of CPM-Gopalapatnam zone.

Also, residents of Venkatapuram and neighbouring colonies, including BC Colony and parts of Gopalapatnam, demand that the recommendations made by a team of experts through a journal of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences emphasising on the health problems of the victims and means to mitigate them should be implemented.

However, what turns out to be a respite to the residents is the magnitude of health complications that reduced over a period of time. Even as some of the villagers mention that health complaints recur for pregnant women, a majority of the locals agree that their overall health has seen signs of improvement.