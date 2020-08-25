Visakhapatnam: Keeping stigma away, they drive down for Corona patients

Visakhapatnam: Breaking the stigma associated with Covid-19 patients, a cab service provider reaches out to them in times of dire need, offering free rides.

The city-based service provider 'Rely Cabs' aims to offer free transport to Covid-19 patients.

Elaborating about the recently-launched initiative, its CEO Ch Naresh Kumar says, "We have been into the taxi service since 2017. In times of the pandemic, not many look forward to picking up the coronavirus patients and dropping them to the hospital. Considering their woes, we wanted to make a difference with the free cab service for them."

At present, three cabs are pressed into service for the purpose. When coronavirus patients contact the cab aggregators, many of them either turn down the request or in some cases, charge exorbitantly.

In such a scenario, finding a free service for the patients comes as a big relief.

Keeping the safety measures in view, the service provider is considering the Covid-19 protocol while shifting the patient to the hospital.

From ensuring the drivers attending the call with PPE kits to sanitising the vehicle after every drop and adding a partition between driver's seat and the patient, steps are in place to prevent infection from spreading further. With strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol, drivers also feel safe to offer the service.

Since a majority of cab drivers are reluctant to pick-up the patients, some of those who tested positive for coronavirus board a cab without informing the cab operator about their condition. This has led to the spread of infection among the drivers in the recent past.

With the introduction of the free service exclusively for the Covid-19 patients, the cab operator feels that the spread of the infection among drivers can be prevented at large.

This apart, after each trip, the private taxi aggregator will also inform the details of the patient to the GVMC officials.

At a time when active cases are rising at an alarming rate, good Samaritans step up their efforts to lend a helping hand.

Patients who want to avail free drop facility to hospital can contact the cab operator by dialling 9100939393.