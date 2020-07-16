Visakhapatnam: Major mishap averted at Atchutapuram

Visakhapatnam: A major accident was averted at Kammalapaka, Atchutapuram where gas cylinders stored illegally developed a leakage here on Wednesday. The fire tenders rushed in and promptly averted what could have otherwise been a major mishap.

The residents heaved a sigh of relief. Locals were terrified to see a huge number of gas cylinders being stored illegally at the centre. Though the gas filling exercise was going on illegally at the place for several days, the officials concerned preferred to turn a blind eye, the locals allege.

Despite several raids in the past, there was no concrete action taken so far against the violators, the locals say that it was believed to be a 'gas mafia'. Further the locals add, there are several such illegal gas-filling centres at Atchutapuram and the services of the daily wage earners at SEZ are used for the illegal job. Such a huge gas-filling station operating in the midst of human habitation has caused worry among the residents.

They appealed to the officials concerned to take action against those operating such centres and shift the centre from their vicinity.