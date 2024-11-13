Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project will Begin after Centre's Approval, says Minister Narayana

Visakhapatnam: Minister Ponguru Narayana has announced that the much-awaited Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project will commence as soon as it receives the necessary approvals from the central government. During the question-and-answer session on the second day of the ongoing Assembly meetings, Narayana addressed queries raised by Visakhapatnam TDP MLAs, providing an update on the project’s progress.

The Minister confirmed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project has already been submitted to the Centre for approval. "We are prepared to start work as soon as the permissions come through from the Union Government," Narayana stated.

Additionally, Narayana expressed concerns over the current state of the project under the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, accusing them of sidelining the metro rail initiative. He revealed that he personally met with the Union Minister to advocate for the project and also mentioned that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of the proposal.

The metro rail network in Visakhapatnam is slated to span a total of 76.90 kilometers, with four key corridors planned over two phases. Narayana reiterated that the project will significantly improve transportation infrastructure in the city, enhancing mobility for residents and boosting economic development.