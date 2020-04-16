Visakhapatnam: Municipal Commissioner G Srijana urges people to stay indoors

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner G Srijana has appealed to the people staying in the red zone areas to get essential commodities delivered at home by supermarkets in the city as lockdown is being implemented strictly. The commodities will be delivered in 24 hours after placing an order over phone.



The GVMC Commissioner at a meeting said all major supermarkets, including More, Reliance, Big Basket and Spencers, have agreed to deliver the essential commodities at the residents' doorstep in the wake of lockdown. Already, over 32,000 consumers in the city availed the facility, she mentioned.

Further, she stated that people should stay indoors, utilise door-delivery facility and help the government implement lockdown effectively and also contain the spread of the coronavirus.