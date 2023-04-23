Visakhapatnam: P Vishnu Kumar Raju comes down heavily on YSRCP

Visakhapatnam : Given the present administrative scenario in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party is unlikely to get even 30 assembly seats, pointed out BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the BJP leader said that the AP has been witnessing anarchic rule for the past four years. "If the same trend continues in the state, there is a larger scope for the YSRCP to lose another 10 more seats by the 2024 polls," he predicted.

Vishnu Kumar Raju appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Ready to work towards good governance at least for a year.

Condemning the attitude of the YSRCP leaders, Vishnu Kumar Raju came down heavily on the ruling party for the alleged pelting stones on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his roadshow. "It is shameful on the part of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh to stand shirtless before the camera and level allegations against the Opposition in order to gain brownie points from the Chief Minister. Now, the ruling party ministers are removing shirts voluntarily. However, in 2024 polls, people might strip them off their clothes," he mentioned.

It is quite disheartening to note that not a single MLA opposed the horrifying act of stone pelting against a former Chief Minister so far. A similar situation might arise for any party in the YSRCP's rule, Vishnu Kumar Raju pointed out.