Visakhapatnam: Participation in sports will help in relieving stress

Visakhapatnam: Sports help in relieving stress and developing personality, Deputy Inspector General LKV Ranga Rao and Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam district, B Krishna Rao said.

Inaugurating a new shuttle, badminton court and a waiting hall for junior officers at Armed Reserve Police Grounds here on Monday, they called the personnel to utilise the platform and keep themselves fit.

Ramco Cement Limited and Deccan Fine Chemicals extended their financial support to construct the indoor court.

Additional SPs Rahul Dev Singh and S Satish Kumar, DSPs S Appala Naidu, P Srinivasa Rao, K Praveen Kumar and other staff participated in the inaugural function.