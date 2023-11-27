Visakhapatnam: People urged to protect environment

Visakhapatnam: Swachh Bharat programme was organised here on Sunday under the aegis of the NSS wing of Aditya Degree College.

A rally was organised to create awareness among the people about the impact of single use of plastic.

Speaking on the occasion, college principals P Pradeep Kumar and M Satya Prakash mentioned that every individual should protect the environment as their social responsibility. They appealed to the people to keep the environment clean and green.

The NSS volunteers cleaned the college premises and grounds too. Women campus vice-principals R V R Patrudu, S Srinu, campus in-charge BVPV Narasimha Murthy, K Siva Krishna, K Siva Lakshmi, V Bhavani and co-education campus staff were present.