Visakhapatnam Port Authority registers 7% growth in cargo handling

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority handled 73.73 million tonnes of cargo for the financial year 2022-2023, registering a positive growth of over 7 per cent. The port achieved fourth position among all the major ports of the country and attained second position on the East Coast. The port made several signiﬁcant milestones in handling volume of cargo and actively contributed its own share in the nation’s economic growth.

Compared to the previous corresponding year, the steam coal cargo witnessed a 67 per cent growth in 2022-23, while POL and crude oil registered a 13 per cent growth. As a part of its modernisation activities, the VPA handled bigger vessels, including the Baby Cape vessel last December. With post as the landlord model, three projects taken up under public-private-partnership mode to the tune of Rs 655 crore are in advanced stage of award.

VPA chairperson M Angamuthu said to mitigate pollution from cargo storage, construction of covered storage shed works was taken up to store 15 lakh tonnes of cargo with an investment of Rs 120 crore. With a capacity of 5 MTPA, the port developed EQ-1A berth in inner harbor for handling thermal/stream coal at an estimated cost of Rs 366.40 crore.

Also, installation of mechanised fertilizer handling facility at EQ7 berth in Inner harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 201 crore, development of WQ-7 and 8 berth at an estimated cost of Rs 288.47 crore, revamping of existing WQ-6 on DBFOT for handling of dry bulk cargo in inner harbor at a projected cost of Rs 250 crore form a part of the major projects taken up by the port.