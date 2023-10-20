Visakhapatnam: Railways to run special trains to clear festival rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush during Dasara festival, Railways decided to run special train services between Visakhapatnam-Kurnool-Visakhapatnam.

In line with this, Visakhapatnam-Kurnool city special train (08585) will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 pm on Tuesdays from October 24 to November 14 and reach Kurnool city the next day at 1.25 pm.

In return direction, Kurnool city-Visakhapatnam special train (08586) will leave Kurnool city at 3.30 pm on Wednesdays from October 25 and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 9.50 am. The train will halt at Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy Road, Gadwal between Visakhapatnam-Kurnool city.

Special trains between Hyderabad-Cuttack-Hyderabad

Hyderabad-Cuttack special train (07165) will leave Hyderabad on October 24 at 8.10 pm and reach Duvvada at 9.05 am the next day. It will depart at 9.07 am and will reach Cuttack at 5.45 pm.

In return direction, Cuttack-Hyderabad special train (07166) will leave Cuttack on October 25 at 11.30 pm and reach Duvvada the next day at 7.35 am. It will depart at 7.37 am and reach Hyderabad at 9 pm. The train will halt at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar between Hyderabad and Cuttack.

Secunderabad-Santragachi special train (07645) will leave Secunderabad on October 20 at 8.40 am and reach Duvvada at 7.40 pm. It departs at 7.42 pm and reaches Santragachi at 10.40 am the next day. In return, Santragachi-Secunderabad special train (07646) will leave Santragachi on October 21 at 12:20 noon. It reaches Duvvada, the next day at 2.03 am and departs at 2.05 am. It reaches Secunderabad at 3 pm. The train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur between Secunderabad and Santragachi.