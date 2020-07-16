Visakhapatnam: Rythu Bazaars gear up to reopen partially

Visakhapatnam: With the dreaded coronavirus showing no signs of any let-up, the officials focussed more attention on high-risk zones as part of the coronavirus containment measures.

Rythu Bazaars, being among such places, have been figured out for restriction of activity and thus check the movement of people.

The district administration has already directed the Marketing Department to shut Rythu Bazaars that are located in the areas where corona positive cases continue to soar.

But with some of them getting closed due to rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring places, consumers now look forward to shifting to Rythu Bazaars set up temporarily at various localities.

Currently, Rythu Bazaars located at Kancharapalem, Seethammadhara and MVP Colony have been closed. Those who used to visit these places are now going for the alternative markets arranged at various grounds. As rise in corona positive cases getting registered at Akkayyapalem area, the police department suggested to close Narasimha Nagar Rythu Bazaar as it is located close to Akkayyapalem.

While there is a higher possibility of maintaining social distance at the venues where temporary vegetable markets have been set up, lack of shelters in these areas cause discomfort to both farmers and buyers when it rains.

Since it is an expensive affair to modify the temporary markets, the marketing department officials decided to open the Rythu Bazaars partially for the consumers with 15 per cent strength.

Estate Officer of Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar K Varahalu says, "From Saturday onwards, the Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar will also be opened partially for the consumers. The facility has remained closed ever since positive cases got registered at Lansum Oxygen Towers which is adjacent to the Rythu Bazaar. However, officials have instructed to keep the facility open with maximum 15 farmers selling the produce at alternate stalls."

The Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaar which draws a huge crowd on a regular basis remained closed for the past two months. The consumers in and around the area are approaching the temporary market arranged at Polytechnic college grounds. Since there are a greater number of corona positive cases getting registered around this Rythu Bazaar, there is no possibility of opening it in near future.

But keeping the farmers' woes in view, efforts are on to facilitate shelters at the temporary bazaar in Kancharapalem. Meanwhile, MVP Colony Rythu Bazaar will remain open partially for the consumers.