Visakhapatnam: 'Walk for Values' by students of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar draws good response

Visakhapatnam: Holding placards that read 'Our good conduct is our true health,' 'Service is the highest form of worship' and 'Serving the needy is better than praying,' students of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar took part in a 'Walk for values'.



With teachers and the staff extending support, the walk was organised by the school in association with Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi. The event also saw participation of Balavikas students and 'Gurus.' The organisers said the event was held across the state by the seva samithis with an objective to strengthen value-based education.

Addressing the students, HoD of Mathematics (Retd) Mrs AVN College C N Rao said the programme aided in promoting human values as they take a backseat. He flagged off the walk along with district president of seva samithi V R Nageswara Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar said the institution focuses on holistic education and laying emphasis on human values. She lauded the efforts made by the students in rendering service to underprivileged sections.