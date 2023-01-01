Visakhapatnam will be made executive capital in three months: Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said Visakhapatnam will become the executive capital in three months. On Sunday in Vizianagaram, he cut a cake and celebrated the New Year with his fans.

Speaking on this occasion, he wished the YSRCP cadre and the people of the state a very happy New Year. Stating that CM Jagan will provide better governance this year. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the foundation stone for the construction of Bhogapuram Airport will be laid soon.

It is known that the Andhra Pradesh government has made the resolution on the three capital and withdrawn the bill to come up with a new resolution. The YSRCP leaders are making comments that the Visakhapatnam will be made the executive capital sooner or later. And now the minister has made comments on the executive capital saying that it will be true in next three months. It remains to be seen whether the government of Andhra Pradesh will bring the new bill.