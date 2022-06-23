Visakhapatnam : YSRCP govt failed on all fronts, says Anitha

Visakhapatnam : Citing various reasons, the YSRCP government is cutting the number of beneficiaries from welfare schemes, alleged TDP politburo member Vangalapudi Anitha.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, she criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for being unfair to the beneficiaries in the case of single woman pension scheme and raised the age limit of the eligible persons in order to decrease the number of beneficiaries.

Anitha alleged that Jagan had cheated Muslim women also. She mentioned that even in the Amma Vodi scheme, lakhs of beneficiaries have been removed from the list for different reasons.

Speaking about SSC and Intermediate results, the TDP politburo member said lakhs of students had failed in the exams due to the failure of the government.

On one hand, the YSRCP government is depositing money and it is looting money on the other, she pointed out. Further, she said that under the garb of welfare measures, the YSRCP government had failed on all fronts in the state, taking Andhra Pradesh several decades backward.