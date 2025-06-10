Vision Action Plan units mark key milestone in development path: Minister Satya Prasad

Tirupati: In a major step toward achieving Swarna Andhra 2047 vision aligned with the national Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu virtually inaugurated Vision Action Plan Units in all districts of Andhra Pradesh from Amaravati on Monday.

The launch event was attended by district in-charge Minister A Satya Prasad, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu, and other key officials at the Collectorate in Tirupati.

Speaking to the media after the event, Minister Satya Prasad highlighted that the establishment of Vision Action Plan Unit offices in every constituency marks a significant milestone in the state’s developmental roadmap. He said the action plan was built on 10 guiding principles and seven basic amenities, ensuring that districts and constituencies remain ahead in all sectors.

He added that comprehensive Vision Documents have been prepared at district, constituency, mandal, and secretariat levels. These documents outline both the short-term development targets for the next five years and long-term goals to be achieved by 2047.

“The action plan includes strategies to increase per capita income, create employment opportunities, and enhance infrastructure and other essential services,” the minister said. “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is known as a visionary leader, and the Vision Action Plan is expected to yield significant results for the state’s future.”

He noted that within a year, a strong foundation has already been laid for this vision. Additionally, each constituency will have a dedicated five-member team to implement the plan effectively.

The minister also emphasized the importance of the P4 approach aimed at eliminating inequalities and shared that the government has set a target to identify nearly 20 lakh community mentors who will guide and support families on the path to prosperity.