VIT-AP University celebrates Int’l Women’s Day with grandeur

Vijayawada : VIT-AP University celebrated International Women’s Day with grandeur, recognising the achievements of women across various fields.

The event, held on the university campus, was graced by the esteemed presence of Isha Singh, the Arjuna Award winner in shooting, who was the chief guest of the occasion. The celebration of International Women’s Day at VIT-AP University not only highlighted the achievements of women but also reflected the institution’s commitment to gender equality and empowering women in all spheres of life.

Chief guest Isha Singh extended her heartfelt greetings to all on Women’s Day and shared her inspiring thoughts with the students. She emphasised the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving success in life.

In her address to students, she encouraged them to set small, attainable goals and to not be discouraged by initial setbacks, advising them to aim for the highest peaks in life. Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, also addressed the gathering, underscoring the university’s commitment to promoting women’s participation in higher education.

He highlighted the significant progress made by the university in increasing female student enrolment, stating that in 2017, female students comprised only 8 per cent of the student body. Today, that number has grown to 33 per cent and Dr Kota Reddy expressed his optimism that this figure will reach 50 per cent in the near future. The celebrations continued into the evening with a Pro-Show as part of the Vitopia 2025 Annual Sports and Cultural Festival.

The event featured electrifying performances by Shalmali Kholgade, a renowned playback singer, Kartik, another famous playback singer, and DJ Yash, whose music captivated and energised the audience.

The event was attended by Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Registrar of VIT-AP University, Dr. Krishnasamy, convenor of Vitopia, Dr Khadeer Pasha, Deputy Director of Student Welfare, Dr Ramachandra Rao – Physical education Director as well as students, faculty, special invitees and staff.