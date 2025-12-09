VIT-AP University organises outreach programmes

Amaravati: VIT-AP University organised schools outreach programs on Monday to mark 87th birthday celebrations of Dr G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT Group. As part of the celebrations, university extended its support to government schools in its adopted villages through donations and student-engagement initiatives.

A team led by Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) Dr P Arulmozhivarman, Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Deputy Director – Student Welfare Dr Khadeer Pasha and Physical Education Director Dr N Ramachandra Rao, along with faculty, staff and student volunteers, visited several government schools including MPPE School (LE) Inavolu, ZP High School (LE) Inavolu, MPPE School (LE) Sakhamuru, and Model Primary School, Velagapudi.

The team distributed a wide range of educational and sports & recreational materials to students, including fruits, chocolates, school bags, exam pads, notebooks, carrom boards, water bottles, almirahs, computers, sports kits, and primary classes kits and others. Speaking on the occasion Dr P Arulmozhivarman said that they are committed to nurturing young minds and empowering communities through continuous outreach initiatives.

D. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti said that by providing educational resources and activity-based learning materials to the schools in our adopted villages, we hope to enhance their academic environment and motivate students to pursue their aspirations with confidence.