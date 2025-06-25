Vizag Metro Rail to Build Two Train Depots, Land Acquisition Underway

Live
Two Metro Rail Depots will be built in Vizag as part of the Metro Rail project. One depot will be near Old Dairy Farm and the other near the Visakhapatnam Port Authority.
In Vizag, two Metro Rail Depots (MRD) will be set up for the Vizag Metro Rail (VMR) project. One depot will be located at Old Dairy Farm near VIMS, while the other will be up near the Visakhapatnam Port Authority.
The depots are key to running the metro smoothly. They store, repair, and clean trains. They also have offices and space for parking trains.
Each depot needs about 35 to 40 acres of land. The whole first phase of the VMR needs about 100 acres for three routes. The land cost is around ₹890 crore.
Land acquisition is ongoing, with a social impact study (SIA) in progress. About nine acres of private land and 87 acres of government land are needed.
The SIA started on May 30, 2025, to check public interest, land needs, alternatives, and effects on the local food supply.
The AP Metro Rail Corporation stated that the government land near Old Dairy Farm comes from the Visakhapatnam Port, the railways, the Animal Husbandry, and other departments.
APMRC Managing Director N.P. Ramakrishna Reddy said the district is handling land matters and awaits the final SIA report soon.