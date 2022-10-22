Vizag readers meet their favorite author

Visakhapatnam: It was an exciting moment for a group of young readers as they got a rare opportunity to meet their favourite author, interact with him and also take a selfie. Visiting Visakhapatnam on Friday, author Durjoy Datta interacted with the readers and shared insights into bringing out his latest book 'When I am With You', what inspired him to follow the path he's so passionate about.

For voracious readers, the platform brought them closer to the author and aided in getting a glimpse of his journey of becoming a full-time author. Ipsita Bisoyi, a final year degree student, could hardly contain her excitement when she met her most favourite author. "I bought 15 of Durjoy Datta's books today and got them autographed by the author. Already, I have read half a dozen of his books. The best part of Durjoy Datta's books is that he brings out characters and incidents in a way that I could relate to them in some way or the other," she explains.

The student was one of the many participants at the 'Meet and Greet' session organised by Penguin and Pages Book Store in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Explaining the core idea of hosting the session, director of the bookstore Sunil Nevatia said, "The primary aim is to strengthen reading habits among people, especially youngsters. Also, the idea is to make Visakhapatnam a well-read city. It is only when we come across such sessions do parents realise that there are other options besides medicine and engineering streams."