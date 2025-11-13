Vizag set for major IT investments ahead of summit

Vijayawada/ Visakhapatnam: Ahead of the prestigious Partnership Summit 2025 scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14–15, the coastal city is already witnessing a surge of IT activity. On Thursday, minister for IT, electronics and HRD Nara Lokesh will lay foundation stones for four major IT companies, as well as the Raheja IT Space and Residential Project and the World Trade Center (WTC) — signaling Visakhapatnam’s rise as India’s next big technology hub.

Global IT giants such as TCS and Cognizant are already setting up development centres in the city, expected to generate 12,000 and 8,000 jobs respectively. Minister Lokesh’s efforts have also attracted Google’s $135 billion AI hub, the largest outside the U.S., further strengthening Visakhapatnam’s global profile.

Minister Lokesh will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the Advanced Software Innovation and AI Excellence Centre of Sails Software at IT Hill No. 3. The project will create 300+ jobs and focus on AI-driven enterprise solutions aligned with Digital Andhra Pradesh and the India AI Mission.

At IT Hill No 2, Lokesh will inaugurate iSpace Software Solutions, which will establish an R&D center focused on AI, automation-enabled BPO/KPO, and healthcare ITES services. The $60 million firm employs 1,500 people globally across India and the U.S.

Tech Tammina’s new facility at IT Hill No. 2 will focus on low-code and AI technologies, creating 2,000 jobs over five years. The company operates across India, the US, the UK, and the UAE.

Phenom’s Global Development Centre at IT Hill No. 2 will see an initial investment of Rs 20 crore, generating 400 jobs, followed by Rs 185 crore in the next phase to employ 2,100 people. The firm specialises in AI research, advanced product development, and software engineering.

At Madhurawada IT Hill No. 3, Minister Lokesh will launch the Raheja IT Space and Luxury Residential Project, involving Rs 2,172 crore investment and 8,000 jobs.

The $5.9 billion group, known for its Mindspace REIT, serves over 300 global clients in commercial, residential, and retail sectors.

Lokesh will also lay the foundation stone for the World Trade Center at Yendada.

Spanning 7.5 million sq. ft., the WTC will offer business networking, consulting, trade services, and market access support. It aims to foster innovation, attract global investments, and create high-value jobs, bolstering Andhra Pradesh’s role in national and regional economic growth.