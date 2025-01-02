vizag Temples witness heavy rush on New Year

Visakhapatnam : Temples across the city witnessed heavy rush as people paid a visit to them located in different places to usher in 2025.

With the New Year falling on Wednesday, the footfall at Lord Ganesh and Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples was huge.

From Simhachalam Devasthanam to Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple, Sampath Vinayagar temple in Asilmetta to Sri Vaibhava Venkateswara Swamy shrine at NGGO’s Colony, Sri Ven-kateswara Swamy temple at HB Colony to Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Spiritual Centre at Seetham-madhara, a number of temples across Visakhapatnam witnessed huge queue lines.

For most people, offering prayers at a temple is considered an auspicious way of welcoming the New Year. “Visiting temples on New Year is not only considered auspicious but also a way to express gratitude for giving strength to cope with challenges.

Every year, we ensure to visit a temple with the family to usher in the New Year,” says K. Surekha, a resident of Gopalapat-nam.

As part of the New Year celebrations, a number of youths mentioned that they want to make healthier choices this year. “Limiting social media time and including fitness routine form a part of my New Year resolutions,” says P Gayathri, a Class XII student.

Also, many shared that they wanted to use social media platforms for constructive purpose rather than for spreading negativity.