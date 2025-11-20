Vizag to model 'community safety' by December 31

Visakhapatnam: In a bid to develop Vizag as a role model in community safety, congestion-free of traffic, improve health consciousness among people and ensure city free of drugs, Visakhapatnam city police have come up with a concrete action plan.

So far, streamlining traffic, maintaining law and order and working on community safety have been part of effective policing. However, city police decided to involve general public in its endeavours and encourage them to take responsibility.

Following the directions of City Police Commissioner and chairman of Visakhapatnam Security Council Security (VSCS) Shankhabrata Bagchi, a new secretariat office has been set up for the purpose.

Led by ADCP (Traffic), challenges related to traffic will be sorted out on a fast-track mode with the support of the public.

After identifying problems at various points, solutions will be derived by discussing them with public and steps will be initiated to resolve issues through an action plan by December 31.

Building awareness among people about cyber security, women and child security and anti-drugs are the other aspects city police are giving top priority.

Keeping health of the poor in view, police decided to organise a number of medical camps and ensure healthcare is accessible to weaker sections.

These camps will be held in various places across the city.

In order to strengthen community safety, city police are seeking support of industries. Also, to identify problems of the people, one-to-one (mukha-mukhi) programmes with the public will be taken up to collect feedback from them.

Sharing details of the endeavour with The Hans India, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned, “The agenda is to make the city safer and people-friendly. Already, Visakhapatnam is ranked as a very safe city for women in the 2025 National Annual Report and Index on Women’s Safety. We want to make sure that the city is safer for all sections of people.”