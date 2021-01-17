Vizianagaram: 27,000 frontline staff to be covered in first phase

Vizianagaram: The much awaited vaccination for deadly Covid virus turned into a reality on Saturday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has launched the Covid vaccination at the Family Welfare Centre in Vizianagaram. He later spoke to media and said that all the frontline warriors would be vaccinated in the next few days.

Health staff like doctors, nurses and even Asha workers would be vaccinated in the first phase and other staff like police and sanitary workers would be vaccinated in the second phase.

He said 28 days after taking the first dose, the second dose would be given. Every day 100 shots would be given at each vaccine centre and the district has 15 centres to administer vaccine to staff.

Every constituency has a vaccination centre in the district and MLAs and senior officers will look after the vaccination process, he said. As of now the district administration has identified around 27,000 staff belonging to government and private hospitals to be vaccinated under the first phase.

Collector M Hari Jawaharlal, DMHO Dr P Ramana Kumari and Medical Superintendent of M R Hospital Dr P Seetharama Raju were present.