Vizianagaram: Army recruitment rally from today

Vizianagaram: The Vizianagaram district administration has made extensive arrangements for army recruitment rally to be held here from July 20 to August 2 in which 8,600 youth from various districts will attend the rally.

The district collector S Nagalakshmi visited the venue and police training college ground on Wednesday. The youth, who cleared written test will participate in running, long jump and other physical fitness tests here to reach further level of the recruitment.

The collector said that around 970 applicants will attend the tests on day-1 and GS Rana Thave, the army recruitment officer, Joint collector Mayur Ashok and others have visited the ground and supervised the arrangements.

Drinking water, temporary toilets, flood lights, emergency medical aid with two doctors and ambulance were arranged in the ground.

Food and accommodation for youth will be provided and free busses are arranged to ply applicants from bus stand and railway station. The power supply department is instructed to provide power for day and night.