Vizianagaram: Bees sting 20 workers

Vizianagaram: Twenty workers of MGNREGS job scheme suffered injured when they were stung by honeybees in Regidi mandal here, while they were engaged in NREGS works on Thursday. According to sources, the workers went to a water tank to clear bushes and clear the bund in M Dolapeta.



All of sudden thousands of honeybees started stinging the workers as the hive was disturbed. District Collector A Surya Kumari stated that none of them is in serious condition and all are safe.

Some of them have been admitted at Palakonda area hospital and provided adequate treatment, she added.