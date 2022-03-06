Vizianagaram: Botcha Satyanarayana reiterates '3-capitals' policy

Vizianagaram: Minister for municipal administration and urban development Botcha Satyanarayana reiterated that the government was committed to decentralisation of administration and would not compromise on three capitals proposal.

He spoke to media after taking part in the first general body meeting of Zilla Parishad and the review of progress of various schemes and programmes in the district on Saturday.

"We believe that decentralisation is the best way for equal development of all areas in the state. Even Sivaramakrishnan Committee appointed by the Centre after the bifurcation of state opined that decentralisation is the only way to develop all the areas in this state. So we are following the recommendations made by the committee," he said. Earlier, attending the ZP general body meeting, the minister instructed the water supply officials to prepare a plan of action to meet the drinking water demand in coming summer. The officials concerned prepared a proposals to tackle expected water problem with Rs.1.49 crore.

He said that pending pensions issue would be taken to the notice of the related departments and would be resoled. ZP chairperson Chinna Srinu, MLAs, MLCs and others participated in the meeting.