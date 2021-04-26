Vizianagaram: Collector responds over Maharaja hospital incident, says no deaths due to shortage of oxygen

A technical problem arose in the oxygen supply at a hospital in the district on Monday. This caused patients to suffer from low oxygen flow. Authorities responded in a timely manner and rushed 15 patients to a different hospital. Responding to the incident, Vizianagaram District Collector Hari Jawaharlal said that there was a technical problem in the supply of oxygen. Responding in a timely manner and taking alternative measures. patients were moved to different hospitals. The collector revealed that doctors said no one had died of oxygen deprivation. It was clarified that the two had died due to other medical reasons.

Similarly, Deputy CM Pushpa Sreevani said on the occasion that we are solving a technical problem in the supply of oxygen. She said Medical and Health Minister Alla Nani is reviewing the situation and said there was a technical problem with the oxygen supply. Fifteen patients were immediately rushed to a different hospital and people need not worry, said Pushpa Sreevani

The hospital superintendent said the incident was a technical problem in the oxygen supply. "The hospital said it was treating 296 victims. Non-covid patients are also being treated. We are currently providing oxygen to 150 people," doctors said.