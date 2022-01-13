Vizianagaram: Dream big, Botcha Satyanarayana tells students

Vizianagaram: Minister for urban development Botcha Satyanarayana advised the students to have high ambitions and work hard to reach higher positions. "Youth should not be one in the crowd. One should stand out among the group," he said.

Satyanarayana along with education minister Audimulapu Suresh laid foundation stone for various developmental works at JNTU College of Engineering Vizianagaram campus on Wednesday. Academic block, girls hostel, civil engineering lab and metallurgy labs would be constructed in coming few months.

The ministers said that 40 more acre land would be allotted to the college to establish some more branches and departments and a road with a width of 80 feet would be laid to the campus. Around 16 per cent of funds from the entire state budget were allocated to education as the aim of the government is to provide high standards in education enable students to get employment with good salaries, they said.

Satyanarayana said every district would have a university in coming few months and a skill development centre would be established in every Assembly constituency. "Our motto is to utilise the public money for useful causes and to raise the living standards of the public.

Students should dream to reach higher positions and should not to stop till they reach the destination. This engineering college was established by former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and now his son, Jagan Mohan Reddy is enhancing the status of this institute to the level of an independent university," he said.

Gurajada University would be opened by the Chief in next month, he added. District collector A Suryakumari , JNTU vice-chancellor Dr G V R Prasada Raju, principal Prof G Swamynaidu and ZP chairperson Chinna Srinu participated in the programme.