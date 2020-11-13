Vizianagaram: Elephants creates havoc at Komarada mandal in the district, one died

Vizianagaram district residents are in panic with a series of attacks by elephants. In addition to destroying crop fields, the elephants have destroyed the motors on the farm, causing loss to property and life. Six people have died and three others have been seriously injured in the elephant attack in the last three years.



Going into details, a herd of elephants has been moving in the Komarada mandal of Vizianagaram district for the past few days. Wandering through the villages at night with horrific screams destroying crop fields and houses. Hundreds of acres have been damaged so far in the elephant herd attack. Despite the villagers setting up posters and playing drums to drive away the elephants, they keep coming back again and again leaving farmers in concern who are also fed up with this.

Off late, elephants have created havoc in Vizianagaram district. A herd of elephants destroyed farms in Parashurampuram village of Komarada mandal. On the other hand, Elephants attacked a farmer who was going to work on the farm. Farmer Lakshmi Naidu was seriously injured in the incident and died on the spot. Locals were horrified at once by the death of a farmer in an elephant attack. Six people have been killed in an elephant attack in three years. Villagers are demanding that authorities would take action.