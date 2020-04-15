Vizianagaram: Hostel students to get ration at doorstep

Vizianagaram: The tribal welfare department is taking steps to distribute dry ration to the students of various tribal welfare hostels at their doorstep.

Due to lockdown, the students are staying at their homes. The ration allotted to the students remains unused at the hostels. The government is planning to distribute the groceries to the students at their home.

Minister for Tribal Welfare P Pushpa Srivani on Tuesday said that the government would give the ration to around 5.6 lakh students under tribal welfare, social welfare hostels and Gurukul Vidyalayams at their doorstep.

This would help the students a lot. "Even though the hostels are closed, the students should not sleep hungry. So we are delivering the commodities at their home.

The students of SC, ST, BC, KGBV, minority schools and hostels will get the ration at their homes.

Each student will get 12.5 kgs of rice, 30 eggs and 30 peanut chikkis. The village volunteers will deliver the commodities to the students," she added.