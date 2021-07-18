Vizianagaram: MANSAS staff stage stir demanding salaries

Vizianagaram: Around 200 employees pf Maharaja Alak Narayan Society for Arts and Science (MANSAS) staged a dharna at the office of the correspondent demanding their salaries on Saturday.

On the occasion of 72nd birth anniversary of Ananda Gajapathi Raju, the staff working with various schools and colleges surrounded the office of the trust executive officer and demanded the management to release the salaries, which have been pending for the past 16 months.

They questioned how can they survive without salaries for such a long time. They demanded that the executive officer come out and give an explanation in this regard.

The agitating employees alleged that soon after Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju took charge as chairperson of this trust, their salaries were are stopped and the families had been struggling to survive for the past one-and-a-half year.

They alleged that the executive officer is deliberately harassing the staff and insulting them. Lecturers, teachers and non-teaching staff working in Maharaja Junior College, degree college, MR Post-Graduate College participated in the dharna seeking response from the EO. Finally, the EO said that the issue will be settled on Tuesday after discussing with the correspondent.

Later, they came to the residence of trust chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and appealed to him to resolve their issue. The High Court recently has reappointed Ashok as the chairman of the trust.