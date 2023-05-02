  • Menu
Vizianagaram: MVGR celebrates 25th anniversary on grand note

MANSAS Trust chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju felicitate JNTU-GV vice-chancellor Dr Venkata Subbaiah during the MVGR College of Engineering (A) annual day celebrations in Vizianagaram on Monday

MVGR College of Engineering (A) celebrated 25th annual day titled Mansas Tarang on Monday in a grand manner.

Vizianagaram : MVGR College of Engineering (A) celebrated 25th annual day titled Mansas Tarang on Monday in a grand manner. On the occasion of Dr PVG Raju centenary year, NSS unit and Rotary Club organised blood donation camp.

Chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, JNTU-GV vice-chancellor Prof K Venkata Subbaiah and others participated. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that education has a purpose and helps in character building of students.

He remembered his father Dr P V G Raju’s words that independent thinking will help us to do things right. Prof K Venkata Subbaiah highlighted the importance and incorporation of NEP 2020 in our curriculum and praised MANSAS Trust for providing educational facilities to north coastal Andhra.

Dr K V L Raju, principal, and others were present. The students performed several cultural and entertainment programmes and different competitions were conducted to bring out the creative skills of the students. Around 60 units of blood was collected during the blood donation camp.

