Vizianagaram: People told to maintain social distance at Rythu Bazaars, kirana shops

Vizianagaram: People are maintaining social distance at markets and kirana stores to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus. Even the government is also taking steps to ensure that people maintain social distance.



The market has also been shifted to Rajiv Stadium and the police and revenue staff are marking the blocks for people to maintain gap. Even Rythu Bazaar estate officers have also been instructed to follow the norms framed by the government.

Joint Collector JC Kishore has been frequently visiting the Rythu Bazaars and supervising the arrangements there. On the other side, the police personnel were also extending their support to the district administration and helping the street vendors. On Friday, Vizianagaram SP B Rajakumari visited various markets and reviewed the arrangements regarding social distance and distributed face marks to street vendors.

She advised the vendors to protect themselves by ensuring that the customers maintained distance. MPs sanctioned funds to fight corona: Vizianagaram MP B Chandrasekhar and Araku MP G Madhavi have extended their support to fight coronavirus and sanctioned funds from their MPLADS. They have written letters to Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and asked him to take necessary steps to spend those funds and provide facilities and medical equipment for the patients.

Madhavi has sanctioned Rs 24 Lakh and asked the Collector to purchase two units of machinery to fight Covid-19. Chandrasekhar also sanctioned Rs 39.84 lakh from his MPLADS accounts and appealed to the Collector to procure most advanced medical equipment to provide advance treatment to the patients.

Apart from these, Dr Srirama Murthy, reputed orthopaedican, also donated Rs 50,000 to the district administration to serve Covid-19 patients.