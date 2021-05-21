Vizianagaram: Pregnant ANM serves patients with dedication

Vizianagaram: The doctors and even gynecologists have advised her to take rest and not to get exposed to public as Covid is spreading rapidly and it may have an impact on the baby in her womb.

But she does not like to stay away from work and at home. She like to constantly serve the people. A Annapoorna, ANM of Ravada Ramabhadrapuram Primary Health Centre in Jiyyammavalasa mandal is eight months pregnant now and actually she has the right to avail maternity leave but she has not opted for it.

As usual Annapoorna is visiting the hospital and participating in Covid related health services along with collecting swab samples and giving medicines and even giving suggestions to the symptomatic patients and advising them on various health issues.

Even the doctors, her colleagues and relatives have advised her to avoid visiting the hospital and take rest as it may increase the possibility of her contracting the virus.

But she didn't listen to their advice. She points out, "Now a days there is a shortage of Medical and Health staff in government hospitals. It's the right time for us to serve more and protect the lives of patients."

The locals are appreciating the untiring services of Annapoorna. Dr K Sravan, medical officer of the PHC says, "Annapoorna is a committed staffer and a hard worker. She refused to take rest and stay at home. Now she is administering vaccination to the public and distributing drugs to the patients who come to us with various ailments. Anyhow it's very much appreciable and we should recognise her services."