Vizianagaram: Satya student bags gold in CW games
S Pallavi, student of Satya Degree College bagged gold medal in 64 kg junior category and a silver medal in the 64 kg senior category in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship held in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Pallavi lifted a total weight of 193 kg, including 86 kg in snatch and 107 kg in jerk, total 193 kgs, showcasing her talent.
Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, the Secretary and Correspondent of Satya College, along with M Shashibhushan Rao, the Director congratulated the student and announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for next six months for her nutritional needs.
Challa Rama Rao, the coach, praised the support provided by Satya college management in achieving the international success.
MV Sai Devamani, the Principal, and Captain Satyaveni, the Vice-Principal along with the teaching staff and faculty, congratulated Pallavi for her victory.