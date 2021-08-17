Vizianagaram: Satya student wind silver in weight lifting

Satya college student won Silver Medal in 57 th. National Junior weight Lifting Championship held at Amritsar in the state of Punjab.

Valluri Narasimha Naidu, studying second year BA, in Satya Degree college has won Silver medal in 73 kg Junior category, in the 57 th National weight Lifting Championship. Satya group director Dr. M.Sashibhushana Rao, principal Dr Sai deva Mani, Dr. Kesali Appa Rao, staff and students congratulated Narasimha Naidu . The Management presented him Rs. 20000/- to purchase a new shoes of International standard and hopped that he will win Gold at coming common wealth Games.