Vizianagaram sets record by laying the foundation stones for housing of 21,370 beneficiaries

Vizianagaram: The district administration set a record by laying the foundation stones for housing of 21,370 beneficiaries under Jagananna colonies in various mandals on Thursday.

District collector M Hari Jawaharlal has given a target to the officials of various departments to initiate work on Jagananna colonies in a minimum of 8,918 plots. But on day one, as many as 21,370 beneficiaries started the works. The district stands first in the state, followed by Chittoor with 175.53 grounding of housing works. The collector appreciated the staff of various departments like revenue, housing, panchayat. MLAs, officials and YSRCP leaders participated in the programmes in their respective areas.