Vizianagaram: Take part in sports to keep physically fit, youth told

Vizianagaram: District Olympic Association has organised a unity run here on Sunday on the occasion of Olympic Day.

MLC P Raghu Varma has flagged off the run and said that youth should take part in sports, which would make them strong both physically and mentally.

“Either you win or lose, but taking part in sports and games would help you to face challenges and teach us how to mingle with others and make us stronger,” he said.

Later the Olympic committee of the district has felicitated physical education teachers and sportspersons who won medals in several competitions.

Gurana Ayyalu, district president of Olympic association, advised the students and sportspersons to take part in every competition and the district association would help them in all ways.

Active participation in sports and games will transform one into a celebrity and it will bring name and fame, he pointed out. Those who participated in the run include Ch Venugapala Rao, Subhash Chandrabose, K Sanyasi Naidu and others. The run was organised between Rajiv Stadium and Fort Junction.