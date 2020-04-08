Vizianagaram: Take utmost care at this crucial time: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram: Minister for municipal administration and urban development Botcha Satyanarayana cautioned the district administration to be careful and see that no one violates lockdown as the coming week was very crucial. Our government is following every instruction given by the Union government, he said here on Tuesday, after reviewing the situation in the district with the collector and other officials. "We have provided 4,500 beds for the quarantine centre arranged in this district. As many as 113 people were kept under observation at JNTU quarantine centre and they would be sent to their homes in a week after conducting thorough medical examination. The government has initiated mobile rythu bazars and mobile markets to prevent mass gathering," the minister said.



Satyanaryanadirected the district officials to check the price hike of groceries and take necessary action. Students, tourists, visitors of other districts, who were stranded here are being taken care of and we are providing food and accommodation for such people around 3500 numbers.' He said. Later he instructed the collector M Hari Jawaharlal and others to take preventive measures such as controlling public gatherings at markets and other places, though no single positive case of corona was registered in the district. Saying that there is no scarcity of personal protection equipment (PPE), the minister said that the government was providing personnel protection kits to the medical paramedical staff.

"I don't think it is wrong to distribute corona relief material or funds to the downtrodden. It's the responsibility of our leaders, MLAs, workers to support the common man in such crisis time. But some people are politicising such incidents for their benefits. I don't want to respond to such things and I am leaving this to the discretion of those people,' he said. He wished, being a common man, the lockdown could be lifted after the stipulated April 14, 2020.

In the evening, he distributed groceries and other material to the sanitation staff along with V Vijayasai Reddy and applauded the services of the municipal and sanitation staff for their untried efforts to keep the city clean and protect the public from diseases.