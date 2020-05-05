Vizianagaram: Three school boys drowned in a pit

Vizianagaram: Three schoolboys including two brothers drowned in a pit and lost their lives on Tuesday. This pathetic incident has occurred in Vizianagaram. B.Nani aged 12 years and B.Diwakar aged eight years are brothers.

They along with Y. Jayaram aged 15 years of Jonna guddi area of Vizianagaram city have been playing at home and moving on roads as their schools are announced holidays. But all the three unfortunately went to a water pit dug near by their homes and jumped into it to swim.

Actually it was a pit dug to start construction of a building and later it was filled with water. All the three jumped into it to swim but they could not come out as they are crammed in a narrow pit which has quick sand too.

After few minutes the locals listened to their screams and pulled them out. Tried to save them by giving artificial breath and other first-aid methods but they could not save the lives.

Their parents are daily workers and their condition is inconsolable. Bodies are recovered and sent for postmortem. Locals opinioned if they remain at home during lockdown time, they would have been alive.