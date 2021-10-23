Vizianagaram: ZP vice chairperson died of heart stroke

Vizianagaram: A ZP vice-chairperson, who assumed charge recently has breathed his last ue to heart stroke on early hours of Saturday.

Ambati Anil, aged 30 years, won as ZPTC member of Saluru on behalf of the ruling YSR congress party. Later he was elected vice-chairperson of Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad and recently taken the oath.

He suffered with heart stroke on Friday night and breathed his last. He is native of Sanyasiraju peta in Salur mandal and he is close relative to MLA P.Rajanna Dora.