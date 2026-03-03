VMC cash counters open on holidays

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will keep its cash counters open even on Sundays to facilitate payment of pending taxes for the 2025–26 financial year, Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra announced on Monday.

In a statement, he said that the deadline for payment of Property Tax, Vacant Land Tax, Water Tax, Drainage Tax, and Water Meter Charges is March 31. Citizens with pending dues have been urged to clear them immediately to avoid penalties and inconvenience.

To ensure public convenience, he said that cash counters at VMC Circle Offices I, II, and III, as well as the Pura Seva Kendram at the VMC Head Office in Vijayawada, would function on all days, including holidays. The counters would operate from 9 AM to 6 PM between March 3 (Tuesday) and March 31 (Tuesday), he said.

The Commissioner appealed to taxpayers to make use of this extended facility, clear their dues promptly, and contribute to the city’s development. Also, he informed that as many as 14 cash counters are available across the city.