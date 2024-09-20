  • Menu
VMC gears up for Dasara festivities

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyana Chandra on Thursday announced that the VMC is preparing for the annual Dasara celebrations to be held from October 3 to 13 atop Indrakeeladri.

He convened a meeting with the VMC officials and discussed the arrangements to be made for the lakhs of devotees visit the city during the festivities. He informed that 35 lakh drinking water packets will be kept ready and 150 makeshift toilets will be arranged at different places. He said special emphasis will be given for sanitation and 1400 sanitation workers will be drafted for duty to maintain hygiene in the city.

He said a control room will be set up to monitor the VMC activities and provide services to the pilgrims visiting the Vijayawada city. Lakhs of devotees from AP and Telangana will visit the Sri Durga temple during the Navaratri celebrations.

