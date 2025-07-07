VMRDA makes effective efforts to bring in changes in Master Plan 2041

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Master Plan drafted in 2021 did not consider people’s suggestions or objections. After coming to power, the NDA government decided to revisit the master plan, considering views from all sections of society without political pressure or realtors’ influence.

As part of the exercise, even minute lapses of the plan drafted during the YSRCP’s tenure are now being scrutinised so that it becomes more people-centric. Back in 2021, the old draft was prepared in favour of the YSRCP leaders without causing any damage to their properties and ensuring that the land prices surge over time.

Following repeated objections raised by the people, the VRMDA officials are keen on responding to them. A technical committee was formed to look into the details of the master plan and re-draft it in a fair and transparent manner. Earlier, several roads were designed to benefit a section of realtors and supporters of the YSRCP. After the NDA government came to power, ‘praja darbar’ has been organised every Monday by the VMRDA. “A majority of grievances received through the praja darbar were related to the VMRDA Master Plan 2041. Residents complain that a number of their properties have been impacted due to the master plan design. People are not aware of the master plan drafted earlier and its intricacies. With the inclusion of their objections and suggestions now, it is going to be more people-centric and not political-centric,” assured MV Pranav Gopal, VMRDA chairperson.

Also, awareness programmes will be initiated to educate corporators about the revisited master plan, the chairperson told The Hans India.

As part of the master plan, the road that extends from Dabagardens Dr. BR Ambedkar statue to PEN School junction is going to be expanded to 30-mt from the present 18-mt. Likewise, the 24-mt Siripuram Dutt Island to Asilmetta junction road is going to be expanded to 45-mt. And many more such road-widening works are being considered in the revisited master plan.

The road expansion works which did not take shape in the YSRCP’s government will now be initiated. In alignment with the plan, the exercise would witness removal of several private, public and government assets.